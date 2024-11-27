Arathejay Announces Debut Headline Concert “Nimo Live” Slated for Dec. 19

Ghanaian music sensation Arathejay is set to cap off a breakthrough year with his first-ever headline concert, “Nimo Live,” scheduled for December 19th at the Alliance Française. The intimate show promises to celebrate his incredible journey in 2024, a watershed year in his meteoric rise to fame as an artist.

The concert comes on the heels of a stellar year that has seen Arathejay rise to prominence in the African music scene. His breakthrough has been characterized by significant milestones, including being spotlighted on Spotify’s #FreshFinds Africa Artists in June and later recognized as Apple Music’s Spotlight Artist in October.

The highlight of Arathejay’s year has undoubtedly been his hit single “Jesus Christ II” featuring Black Sherif. The track has become a national phenomenon, maintaining an impressive position in the top three of Apple Music’s “Top 100: Ghana” since its August release. The song’s success has now been further validated by its inclusion in Apple Music’s “Africa Now: Best of 2024” playlist.

To build excitement for the upcoming concert, Arathejay will release a new single titled “Grenade” on Friday, serving as a prelude to the “Nimo Live” experience.

“This concert is going to be just me and my fans because we deserve a celebration for the year. I’m excited to connect with my fans and share this moment of gratitude for an incredible year. It’s going to one that will rank up there with the best intimate shows,” Arathajay shares.

Fans can look forward to more details about ticket prices and guest artist appearances in the coming weeks.

The “Nimo Live” concert is set to be a defining moment for Arathejay. He has vowed to showcase his unmatched craft and exemplify the momentum he has built through his debut project “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule” and standout tracks that have captured the hearts of music lovers across Ghana and beyond.