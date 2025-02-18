AratheJay Joins Stonebwoy for London Leg of UP & RUNNIN6 TOUR

Ghanaian artist AratheJay has been announced as one of the headline performers for Stonebwoy’s UP & RUNNIN6 Tour in London. The show, set for March 6, coinciding with Ghana’s Independence Day, will also feature Fameye, bringing a strong Ghanaian presence to the UK leg of the tour.

Stonebwoy confirmed the lineup via social media, stating, with the caption, “LONDON! 🇬🇧 Since we are also celebrating Ghana Independence…I’m glad to announce I’ll be performing with my brothers @arathejay & @fameye_music.””

AratheJay, who gained recognition last year for his remarkable growth as a new-age artist, continues to expand his reach beyond Ghana. His inclusion in this tour marks another major step in connecting with a global audience.

The UP & RUNNIN6 tour kicks off in Chicago, IL, in February 2025, with Stonebwoy performing songs from his upcoming October 2024 album. The tour will take him through major cities across North America, including Columbus, Toronto, New York, Worcester and Silver Spring, before heading to the UK.

The London show is expected to be a major highlight, celebrating both Ghanaian music and culture outside the continent.