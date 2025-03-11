AratheJay Stars in Puma’s New Black Star Jersey Campaign

Ghanaian artist AratheJay has been featured in PUMA’s latest Black Star jersey campaign, commemorating Ghana’s 68th Independence Anniversary. The new kit, designed by Jefferson Osei (Papa Ghana), co-founder of Daily Paper, draws inspiration from the iconic Ghanaian board game ‘Counters Ball,’ seamlessly blending tradition with modern football aesthetics.

Directed by renowned visual artist Prince Gyasi, the campaign showcases a star-studded lineup of Ghanaian personalities, including Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Joey B, Smallgod, and football legend Abedi Ayew Pele. The visuals celebrate Ghana’s rich cultural identity while honoring the legacy of the Black Stars, Ghana’s national football team.

The new Black Star jersey is a bold fusion of fashion, football, and culture, reflecting Ghana’s vibrant heritage and contemporary style. Jefferson Osei’s design pays homage to ‘Counters Ball,’ a beloved Ghanaian board game, incorporating its iconic patterns and colors into the kit. The campaign’s striking visuals, captured by Prince Gyasi, highlight the unity and pride of Ghana’s cultural and sporting excellence.

“This campaign is a celebration of Ghana’s past, present, and future,” says Jefferson Osei. “By merging tradition with modern design, we’ve created a jersey that represents the spirit of Ghana and the Black Stars.”