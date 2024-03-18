ARCHANJEL STARTS THE YEAR WITH NEW SINGLE “FOLLOW”

Budding Afropop singer ArchanJel begins the New Year with her latest single “Follow” released on Thursday 14th March,2024. This is a follow up to her well received single, “For You” in May the year prior.

A chill and meditative Afrobeats song, specifically vibey Afropop grooves, “Follow” comes with a seductive melody and infectious Afropop drum kicks. Produced by the talented Briki, “Follow” lures you in further with a longing-filled delivery of lyrics by ArchanJel that swoons all who listen. The song speaks on a dedication to a lover who drives her crazy but still keeps her attention. Regardless of what her lover’s doubts may be, she reaffirms her commitment with her heartfelt lyrics.

Only a year in with her career, the 18-year-old has a sound that fits right into the commercial soundscape. ArchanJel is a few decisive moves away from breaking into the emerging artistes scene. A scene she can and will most likely make her mark in, her talent is definitely one to look out for.

“Follow” is out on all platforms, stream it via the link here https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/Follow