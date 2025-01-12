Archbishop Duncan Williams Calls for Justice and Accountability in Mahama’s Administration

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has urged President John Dramani Mahama to prioritize justice and accountability during his second term, emphasizing the importance of rewarding good deeds and punishing wrongdoings within his administration.

Speaking at the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), on Sunday, January 12, 2025, the renowned clergyman stressed the need for fairness and integrity in governance. “Justice means rewarding people for the good done and punishing people for the wrong done,” he asserted, encouraging the president to uphold these principles for the betterment of the nation.

The service, which celebrated the NDC’s victory in the 2024 elections, also saw Duncan Williams reflecting on Ghana’s future under Mahama’s leadership. “I look forward to a Ghana under President Mahama where the atmosphere is conducive for prosperity, where Ghanaians will not queue for visas to leave the country,” he expressed, hopeful for an improved environment that encourages national growth.

In addition to his call for justice, Duncan Williams advised government appointees and officials to stay focused on serving the people and to avoid transactional relationships with the public. “Don’t forget the people who voted for you,” he cautioned, while highlighting the commitment and love that both President Mahama and his wife have shown to the nation.

In a separate development, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Divine Agbeko, also weighed in on the economic situation. Speaking at an induction service in Ho, he called for the removal of “naughty taxes” introduced by the previous government. Agbeko criticized the taxes for placing undue financial burdens on Ghanaians, particularly the multiple layers of taxation on individuals’ earnings and transactions.

“Take the naughty stealing taxes… they will tax money in your pocket after it has been taxed. You want to send money, they will take it again. Take those naughty taxes away and do something better,” he urged, underscoring the need for a more equitable tax system that does not further strain the public.

Both Duncan Williams and Agbeko’s remarks reflect the growing calls for transparency, justice, and economic reforms in Ghana, as the country looks to navigate its way through post-election expectations and economic challenges.