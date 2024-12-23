Archbishop Duncan Williams Leads Prayer for Peaceful Handover Between Akufo-Addo and Mahama

The General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Duncan Williams, has called on his congregation to pray for a smooth and peaceful transition as Ghana prepares for the handover of power from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to former President John Dramani Mahama. During a recent church service, Archbishop Williams urged his congregants to pray specifically for the outgoing president, emphasizing the need for a peaceful exit, free from any chaos.

What has Ducan Williams seen?

Me yem kraa ahi me. 😟 pic.twitter.com/6aH50fD3uE — Yaaa (@YaaChinese) December 23, 2024

“I want us to pray for the outgoing president that he will exit in peace, not in chaos. This is a prayer we owe him. He’s had two terms, and we’ve always prayed on it,” Williams said while leading the congregation in prayer. He called for divine intervention to ensure that any potential obstacles to a peaceful transition be swiftly removed.

The focus on the peaceful handover prayer comes amid growing political tensions in Ghana. While the specifics behind Williams’ request remain unclear, there have been recent claims suggesting that President Akufo-Addo may be reluctant to relinquish power. Political Science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo has fueled such concerns, stating on social media that he has access to information suggesting that the president may be planning to declare a state of emergency.

Despite these allegations, the church service remains a reminder of the critical importance of peace and stability during the political transition.