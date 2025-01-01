Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams Declares 2025 as Year of Abundance

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, the General Overseer of Action Chapel International Ministry, has prophesied that the year 2025 will usher in a season of abundance.

Speaking during the Kairos Night service on December 31, the renowned religious leader declared that the new year would bring a shift away from financial struggle, proclaiming, “You are coming into a season of abundance, no more hand-to-mouth.”

This powerful declaration resonated with attendees, who were gathered to mark the transition into the new year with prayer and reflection. ‘

The prophecy speaks to a hopeful outlook for the future, offering reassurance to believers who have endured financial hardships, with a promise of prosperity and sufficiency ahead. As 2025 begins, many will be watching closely to see how this spiritual forecast will manifest in the lives of those who adhere to his teachings.