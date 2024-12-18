Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams Nominated for 2024 Ghana Movie Awards

Renowned cleric Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has made history with a nomination in the 2024 Ghana Movie Awards, earning recognition in the ‘Cameo Actor’ category for his role in A Taste of Sin.

Directed by Frank Rajah Arase, the film delves into themes of faith and redemption, with Duncan-Williams’ brief yet impactful performance receiving widespread praise for showcasing his versatility beyond his pastoral responsibilities.

The 2024 Ghana Movie Awards, set to take place on December 24 at the Accra International Conference Centre, features 21 categories, including Best Picture, Directing, and Achievement in Cinematography. Duncan-Williams joins esteemed nominees such as Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, and Adjetey Anang, highlighting the vibrancy and diversity of Ghana’s growing film industry.

Since its inception in 2010, the Ghana Movie Awards have continued to honor exceptional contributions to Ghanaian cinema.