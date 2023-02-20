Archbishop of Canterbury pays courtesy call on Mahama

Reverend Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, has called on former President John Dramani Mahama in Accra to discuss issues including the economic challenges facing Ghana.

The Archbishop was in Ghana for the 18th plenary meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council (ACC-18).

A statement issued by the Office of the Former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said ahead of Mr Mahama’s departure to the Munich Security Conference 2023, he and his wife, Lordina, had the pleasure of receiving in their home the Archbishop of Canterbury and a delegation from the Anglican Church.

Their discussions centered on a wide range of national and global issues including the economic challenges facing Ghana and how the church could contribute towards improving the quality of education.

The discussion also touched on the Church’s role in the fight against corruption, climate change, the quest for peace in the world, and the upcoming Nigerian elections.

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who were present included the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey; and the National Vice Chairperson of the NDC, Sherry Ayittey, who is an Anglican.

The rest were former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; Professor Joshua Alabi, former NDC presidential aspirant, also an Anglican; and the Special Aide to the former President, Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari.