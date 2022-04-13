Archiebald Armah congratulates Africanus Neequaye

Africanus Neequaye, a scholarship product of Prince De Henry Educational Complex and rising amateur boxer has successfully passed the BECE Examination and would be taking a Visual Arts course at the Labone Senior High School in Accra.

He was filled with joy on hearing the results, and gave much praise and thanks to God Almighty, his parents and specially to Mr. Archibald Nii Martei Armah.

He promised to take his studies very seriously as he trains to be one of the best boxers Ghana has produced.

He pledged to combine education and sports to motivate and inspire others who have the same potentials and talent like him.

The Jamestown lad is very optimistic of reaching the top through education and sports. He thanked all who have supported him in diverse ways to reach this level in his life.

Mr. Archiebald Nii Martei Armah, proprietor of Prince De Henry Educational Complex, who is also a boxing manager / promoter and Mr. Matthew Aubyn, PRO of Real Innovation and Multimedia are the people behind the success story of Neequaye.

They congratulated Africanus and urged other pupils of the school to emulate his example and study hard to also achieve in their chosen fields.

The rising Super star has the ambition of representing Ghana’s Black Bombers team at international games,.