Archiebald Nii Martei Armah Motivates New Ghana Super Bantamweight Champion, Dan Gorsh

Mr. Archiebald Nii Martei Armah, proprietor of Prince De Henry Educational Complex, who doubles as a boxing manager / promote has congratulated Daniel Selassi Gorsh for winning the national super bantamweight title.

On Monday. November 21, he presented as undisclosed amount of cash and a new boxing shoe to the new young champion who is a product of Prince De Henry Educational Complex.

Mr. Archiebald Nii Martei Armah, a great inspirer of sportsmen urged Gorsh to train hard and go on to win more titles, especially the world belt,

He expressed that Gorsh has a good trainer in Coach Lokko, so he must not be swollen headed as he will now be the target of the contenders.

“I believe in my students as super stars, and Gorsh will certainly make a name for Ghana” he expressed.

The sports enthusiast who loves students to combine education and sports advised the youth of Accra to take education serious and try to achieve greatness in their chosen fields.