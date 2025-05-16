Archipalago Claims Prophetic Status After Predicting TGMA Win

Ghanaian musician Archipalago has proclaimed himself a prophet following what he describes as a series of accurate predictions, most notably forecasting King Promise’s victory at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The controversial artist made these claims during an interview on Joy Prime’s Changes show with Roselyn Felli.

Archipalago attributed his foresight to spiritual intuition, citing multiple instances where his predictions materialized. “I’m a prophet because I see things and have intuition. When I speak, it happens like with Kweku Smoke. I said he would blow up, and now his success is undeniable,” he stated. The artist insisted his correct call about King Promise’s win was not coincidence but divine insight.

He further recounted how his own experience at the awards ceremony aligned with his vision. Despite arriving without a ticket, Archipalago claimed he foresaw his entry into the auditorium. “I told my teammate we’d get in, even when security resisted. My presence changes outcomes,” he asserted, framing the incident as another fulfilled prophecy.

While some may view his statements as bold or eccentric, Archipalago’s declarations continue to fuel discussions about celebrity spiritual claims in Ghana’s entertainment industry.