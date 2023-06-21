Archives help Botswanans create sense of national identity

Botswana is striving for economic diversification and a knowledge-based economy, and archivists and records managers should learn and develop their potential abilities to effectively facilitate the country’s effort, an official said Wednesday.

“It is our archives that is facilitating and influencing Botswana citizens to understand themselves and create a sense of national identity,” said Buti Billy, Botswana’s assistant minister of youth empowerment, gender, sport and culture development, said during a belated 2023 International Archives Day commemoration in Francistown, Botswana’s second largest city.

International Archives Day is an annual celebration held on June 9 since 1948 to strengthen relations among archivists of all nations and promote the use of records as well as advancing the documentation of human experience.

Bill said the role of archives will continuously guard “our identity as a unit” within the global village and it is the uniqueness that will help “us to know what has made us who we are.” Enditem