ARDA To Hold Annual ARDA WEEK 2022 Conference On March 24

Should African nations that have only contributed 2-3% of cumulative global carbon dioxide emissions stop exploiting their natural hydrocarbon resources, and existing transport fuel supply infrastructure, to power their economies?

This is a key topic to be discussed by the African Refiners & Distributors Association which is returning to Cape Town to hold its ARDA WEEK 2022 conference as a physical event 21-24 March.

And perhaps most importantly, the conference will also debate the financing options for investment in African downstream projects and the regulatory frameworks needed to bring in the funds required to achieve energy transition at the same pace as other parts of the world. Particularly in the transport sector.

After two years of on-line virtual conferences imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, ARDA has again been able to organise this flagship event bringing together the major stakeholders in the African oil industry downstream sector.

Following the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in November 2021, African nations have become increasingly vocal on the need for a just energy transition roadmap that considers the continent’s needs and constraints and makes energy poverty history.

‘ONE SIZE FITS ALL’ APPEARS OUT OF TOUCH

The “one size fits all” espoused by the developed world appears out of touch with the reality in developing nations, who are already energy poor, as consumer demand surges along with population and economic growth.

Ahead of the COP27 conference in Egypt later this year, ARDA’s members and industry partners will be reviewing the investments needed to produce, store, and distribute cleaner, sustainable fuels safely across the value chain.

The conference will discuss interactively whether the promised injection of billions of dollars from the developed world to enable the transition will arrive, on time, and on what terms.

Discussions will include how advances in technology can create solutions to produce cleaner fuels and reductions in carbon emissions, as well as the implementation of carbon abatement projects. There will be an inter-active session on the promotion of LPG as a cleaner cooking fuel to displace biomass and kerosene use, along with increased use of biofuels.

ARDA, its members and sponsors look forward to enjoying lively, face-to-face, debates at ARDA WEEK 2022, to the benefit of all African states and their citizens.