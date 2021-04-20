The Nii Arde Nkpa ‘We’ of Plerno (James Town) suing through their lawful Attorney Mr. Frank Lewi (MD Bestlink Ventures) has secured a court judgment against Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe, the Lands Commission, the Ministry of Finance and Controller & Accountant General.

Some of the reliefs the plaintiff herein (Frank Lewi) sort from the court included his share of the monetary compensation paid to the family for his industry and involvement in helping to secure the first tranche of a compensation due the family per Memorandum of Understanding the family had with Mr. Lewi.

Mr. Lewi averred that he executed his mandate successfully and the payment was almost due when the 1st Defendant emerged and started portraying himself as the new head of family thereby ignoring him (Mr. Lewi) totally in pursuing the claims due the family.

By this account, he pleaded with the court to order for the payment of his share of the compensation from the 1st Defendant (Daniel Tagoe) and again an order for perpetual injunction restraining the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, Defendants from dealing with the 1st Defendant in his stated capacity as the head of family.

He stressed that 1st Defendant is patently aware of the efforts and expenses he had incurred leading to the payment of the first tranche of the compensation but has refused to pay him his due.

A High Court of Accra Presided over Justice Emmanuel Ankamah (Mr.) after considering the facts and the reliefs sort entered judgment in favor of the plaintiff(Mr. Frank Lewi) endorsing the writ of summons against the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants.