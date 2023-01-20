Are Ghana and other developing countries embracing AI Governance?

AI governance refers to the rules, norms, and policies that are put in place to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) is developed and used responsibly and ethically. As AI technology continues to advance and become more prevalent in our daily lives, the need for effective AI governance becomes increasingly important.

One of the major challenges of AI governance is managing the potential risks and negative consequences that can arise from the use of AI. These can include issues such as bias in AI algorithms, losing jobs because of automation, and the potential for AI to be used for malicious purposes. To address these concerns, governments, businesses, and other organizations are developing frameworks and guidelines for the responsible development and deployment of AI.

One example of an AI governance framework is the “Four Principles of AI Governance” developed by the UK government. These principles are accountability, transparency, fairness, and human rights. These principles aim to guide how to ensure that AI is developed and used in a way that is transparent, accountable, fair, and respects the rights of individuals. Other examples from private and government organizations are The Aletheia Framework by Rolls Royce, The Data Ethics Framework, The proposed model AI Governance Framework v2 by Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission, and the Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability framework for Automated Decision-making by the UK government.

Another important aspect of AI governance is the development of standards and guidelines for the ethical use of AI. This can include issues such as ensuring that AI systems are fair and that they do not discriminate against certain groups of people. It can also involve ensuring that AI systems are transparent and explainable so that those who are affected by them can understand and question their decisions.

In addition to these more general principles and guidelines, there are also specific areas of AI governance that are being addressed by governments (in jurisdictions where the use of AI and advanced technology is in the advanced stage), businesses, and other organizations. For example, there is a growing concern about the potential use of AI in the criminal justice system, and how it might decide about sentencing, parole, and other aspects of the justice system. To address these concerns, organizations such as the Partnership on AI have developed guidelines for the ethical use of AI in the criminal justice system.

Overall, AI governance is an important and rapidly evolving field focused on ensuring that AI is developed and used responsibly and ethically. By establishing frameworks, guidelines, and standards for the responsible use of AI, we can help to mitigate the potential risks and negative consequences of this powerful technology and ensure that it is used to benefit society.

Governance of AI needs to start from the very top of decision-making in Ghana. The government should encourage the Ministry of Communication and its agencies to think of developing policies, strategies, and a national AI Governance framework.

As a nation, we need guardrails on AI to ensure that it is developed and used responsibly and ethically. As AI technology continues to advance, it has the potential to bring significant benefits to society, but it also has the potential to cause harm if it is not carefully controlled.

Some of the potential risks and negative consequences of AI include:

Bias in AI algorithms, which can cause unfair and discriminatory outcomes.

Losing jobs due to automation

The potential for AI to be used for malicious purposes, such as hacking or cyber-attacks.

The potential for AI to make decisions that have negative consequences for individuals or society.

By putting guardrails in place, we can help to mitigate these risks and ensure that AI is developed and used in a way that is responsible and ethical. These guardrails can take many forms, including frameworks, guidelines, and standards for the development and use of AI. They can also include regulatory measures and oversight mechanisms to ensure that AI is used in a way that is consistent with ethical and legal norms.

Overall, guardrails on AI are important because they help to ensure that this powerful technology is used for the benefit of society, rather than causing harm. By putting effective guardrails in place, we can help to ensure that ethical and responsible principles guide the development and use of AI and that it contributes to a more just and equitable world.

This call for guardrails and AI governance might sound abstract to many in developing countries like Ghana, but we should all know that AI is here and is even embedded into most technologies we currently use. Yes, AI governance is important for both developing and poor countries. While AI can bring significant benefits to all countries, including those that are developing or poor, it also can cause harm if it is not carefully controlled. Therefore, it is important for all countries, regardless of their level of development, to have effective AI governance in place.

In developing countries like Ghana, AI governance can help to ensure that AI is used in a way that benefits the people of those countries. For example, AI can improve healthcare, education, and other essential services. It can also create new jobs and economic opportunities, which can help to reduce poverty and inequality.

However, without effective AI governance, there is a risk that AI could be used in a way that is unfair or discriminatory, or that it could have negative consequences for the people of developing and poor countries. For example, AI could automate jobs and replace workers in developing and poor countries, leading to job losses and economic hardship. Or it could make decisions that are biased against certain groups of people, leading to unfair and discriminatory outcomes.

By putting effective AI governance in place, developing and poor countries can help to ensure that AI is used in a way that benefits their people, and that it contributes to social and economic development. This can include establishing frameworks and guidelines for the responsible use of AI, as well as regulatory measures and oversight mechanisms, to ensure that AI is used in a way that is consistent with ethical and legal norms.

Overall, AI governance is important for both developing and poor countries, as it can help to ensure that AI is used in a way that benefits society, rather than causing harm. By putting effective AI governance in place, countries can help to ensure that the development and use of AI contribute to a more just and equitable world.

Author: Samuel Hanson Hagan – Member, Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH)

