A supplied image obtained Saturday, March 20, 2012 of Fire and Rescue NSW crew helping local residents in the Hastings Region NSW, Friday, March 19,2021. More rain is forecast for the NSW coast and other parts of the state, with flood warnings in place and the premier advising residents to stay home. (AAP Image/Fire and Rescue NSW) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
A supplied image obtained Saturday, March 20, 2012 of Fire and Rescue NSW crew helping local residents in the Hastings Region NSW, Friday, March 19,2021. More rain is forecast for the NSW coast and other parts of the state, with flood warnings in place and the premier advising residents to stay home. (AAP Image/Fire and Rescue NSW) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

dpa/GNA – Residents flood-hit areas west of Sydney were ordered to evacuate on Saturday night as wild weather continued to hammer New South Wales.

Flooding warnings were in place for about 18 areas of Australia’s most populous state on Sunday as heavy rain continued to fall.

On Saturday night the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) ordered anyone in low lying areas of Agnes Banks, Pitt Town Bottoms, Pitt Town North, Cornwallis, Gronos Point and North Richmond, some 50 kilometres west of Sydney on the Hawkesbury river, to evacuate.

The NSW Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warned of further heavy rainfall and damaging winds on Sunday morning, with a severe weather warning covering almost 900 kilometres of coast from Wollongong, south of Sydney, to Lismore near the border with Queensland.

A severe weather warning was also in place just west of Canberra.

“We are expecting to see river levels that had started to just recede slightly … peak again probably later today and potentially even again tomorrow as the rainfall comes back for a third hit,” SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin told the Today Show on Channel 9.

Austin added that SES was planning their operations “well past Easter,” which falls in two weeks’ time. “Unfortunately, of course, just because the rain stops it doesn’t mean that the rivers go back [to normal levels] straight away.”

The heavy rain was expected to keep falling on NSW until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

“This will be a deep-seated, extreme weather event,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Saturday.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.