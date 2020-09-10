Celta Vigo are close to submitting a formal bid for River Plate and Argentina international center-back Lucas Martinez Quarta, according to media reports in the South American country.

The Spanish top-flight side are willing to pay up to five million euros (5.9 million U.S. dollars) to secure the 24-year-old before the European transfer window closes next month, the TNT Sports news outlet reported.

Martinez Quarta has a European passport because of his Italian heritage, meaning he won’t occupy one of the limited places available in Celta’s squad for foreign players.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Real Betis have also reportedly shown interest in the defender, whose contract with River expires next June.

Capped twice for Argentina’s national team, Quarta has made 101 appearances for River Plate and scored nine goals since his professional debut in 2016.