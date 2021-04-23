Argentina has registered a record number of daily deaths as the country is hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

The South American country recorded 537 deaths within 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in the capital Buenos Aires on Thursday.

At the same time, 27,216 new infections were reported – one of the highest daily figures in the country in the past year.

A total of around 2.8 million people in Argentina have been shown to have been infected with the coronavirus, and over 60,000 patients have so far died in connection with Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

A week ago, Argentina’s government imposed fresh lockdown measures and restrictions in large parts of the country. A curfew is in place on the greater Buenos Aires area between 8 pm and 6 am.

The only exceptions are for workers in essential sectors.

All social, sporting, cultural and religious events held indoors are prohibited. Schools and kindergartens are closed until the end of April.