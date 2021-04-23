Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Argentina has registered a record number of daily deaths as the country is hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

The South American country recorded 537 deaths within 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in the capital Buenos Aires on Thursday.

At the same time, 27,216 new infections were reported – one of the highest daily figures in the country in the past year.

A total of around 2.8 million people in Argentina have been shown to have been infected with the coronavirus, and over 60,000 patients have so far died in connection with Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

A week ago, Argentina’s government imposed fresh lockdown measures and restrictions in large parts of the country. A curfew is in place on the greater Buenos Aires area between 8 pm and 6 am.
The only exceptions are for workers in essential sectors.

All social, sporting, cultural and religious events held indoors are prohibited. Schools and kindergartens are closed until the end of April.

