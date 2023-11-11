Argentina recalls Di Maria for World Cup qualifiers

Veteran Benfica winger Angel Di Maria has been recalled to Argentina’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil, the Argentine Football Association said on Friday.

The 35-year-old has fully recovered from a leg muscle injury that kept him out of Argentina’s qualifying wins over Paraguay and Peru in October.

The reigning world champions will meet Uruguay at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on November 16 and Brazil at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium five days later.

Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni also called up uncapped defenders Pablo Maffeo and Francisco Ortega for the fixtures.

Mallorca right-back Maffeo, 26, was born in Spain and represented La Roja at youth level but is eligible to play for Argentina through his mother.

Former Argentina U-23 left-back Ortega, 24, has made a positive impact on Greece’s Olympiacos this season.

As expected, Argentina’s attack will be led by eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and also includes Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

Argentina currently lead the 10-team South American group with four wins from as many qualifiers.

The top six teams at the end of the qualifying campaign will earn an automatic place at the 2026 World Cup, to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The seventh-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.