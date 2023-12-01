Argentina stays on top of latest FIFA rankings

Three-time World Cup champion Argentina remains at the top of the latest FIFA rankings while England moved into the top three, FIFA announced on Thursday.

Argentina keeps its top position with 1855.20 points, followed by France while back-to-back defeats to Colombia and Argentina forced Brazil, previously third, to slide down to fifth.

England climbed to third and Belgium to fourth. The Netherlands moves up to sixth, while Portugal, Spain, Italy and Croatia round out the top ten.

A total of 188 international matches were played all over the world in November 2023, with 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers taking place in Africa, Asia and South America.