Argentina Sweeps World Cup Glory After Defeating France On Penalties

Lionel Messi has led Argentina to World Cup victory after beating France on penalties.

This was in one of the most thrilling climaxes in the World Cup tournament’s history.

Argentina looked to have thrown the trophy away, after Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the last 10 minutes to take the tie into extra time, after a Messi penalty and a sweeping finish from Angel di Maria had seen the Argentines 2-0 up in the first half.

Messi however restored their lead in the extra period, before Mbappe stunned the South Americans again from the penalty spot to force a shootout with his third – the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since 1966.

Kingsley Coman had his penalty saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano MArtinez, and Aurelien Tchouameni then missed the target, allowing Gonzalo Montiel fire home the winner and spark incredible scenes.

Earlier in the game, Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace in the space of 90 seconds to draw France level from two goals down against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

A Lionel Messi penalty and a Angel Di Maria effort had put the Albiceleste in complete control of an eagerly-anticipated encounter with Les Bleus.

However, the defending champions were handed a lifeline when Nicolas Otamendi conceded a spot-kick in the 80th minute.

After converting from 12 yards, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe completed a stunning fightback as he restored parity moments later with a superb finish.