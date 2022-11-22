Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten run ruined

Saudi Arabia has pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history after beating tournament favourites Argentina in the Group C opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina’s unbeaten run started in 2019, and they have scored 19 times without reply, but it was the Saudi Arabians who ended their formidable run.

Argentina started the game on a bright note as Lionel Messi struck them in front from the penalty spot after a foul on Leandro Paredes.

The South American giants were in cruise control of the game and did score three times afterwards, but all were disallowed for offsides.

Saudi Arabia started the second half in stunning fashion, scoring twice in five minutes through Seleh Alshehri and Saleh Aldawsari.

Argentina had dominant possession as they huffed and puffed for the equalizer, but Saudi Arabia defended well to secure the win that put them top of Group C.