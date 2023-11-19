Argentines set to vote in presidential runoff

Some 35.3 million eligible Argentines will vote in a presidential runoff Sunday to choose between the ruling party candidate, Economy Minister Sergio Massa and his rival from the far-right Liberty Advances coalition, Javier Milei.

In the October general elections, Massa led with 36.68 percent of the votes, followed by Milei with 29.98 percent of the votes.

However, Massa fell short of the 45 percent of votes needed to win outright or more than 40 percent of votes with a minimum 10-percent lead over his closest rival.

Argentina, Latin America’s third-largest economy behind Brazil and Mexico, faces a tough economic outlook, with an economic contraction of 1.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year and accumulated inflation of 120 percent in the first 10 months of the year, according to official data.