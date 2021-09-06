Ariana Afghan Airlines Operates Two Domestic Flights From Kabul Airport

Ariana Afghan Airlines successfully completed two flights from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul to the country’s fourth largest city of Mazar-i-Sharif and the Herat province in the northwest, the company said.

“There were two flights from Kabul to Herat and the city of Mazar-i-Sharif,” the company said on Facebook.

These were the first domestic flight since the departure of foreign military personnel from Kabul and were initially planned to take place on Friday but were postponed to late Sunday due to technical difficulties, Sputnik’s sources said.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. On the night of August 31, the US military left Kabul airport which then came under Taliban control. The Taliban suspended all domestic flights to assess the technical status of the airport.