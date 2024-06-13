Arise Foods Wins Big at FMCG Awards

Ghana’s favourite organic food manufacturing company, Arise Foods Limited has been adjudged Best Organic Baby Food of the Year, and its CEO grabbed the “SHERO” of the Year at the Fast Moving Consumer Goods Summit and Awards held recently in Accra.

Aimed at recognizing and commending distinguished manufacturers for their outstanding to consumer welfare and wellness, the organizers awarded Arise Foods Porridge for providing Ghanaian homes with quality products to win Best Organic Baby Food of the Year.

The laurel won comes to Arise Foods Limited as a testament to their peculiar way of promoting healthy organic foods to consumers in Ghana and beyond.

Known for their commendable nutritional essentials in food processing, Arise Foods Limited beat other competitors to emerge as the Best Organic Baby Food Producers of the Year.

Prior to winning these awards, Arise Foods Limited has been trumpeting and addressing the need for prioritising babies’ and children’s food in order to nourish their bodies with the right nutrients for essential growth.

Chief Executive Officer of Arise Foods Limited, Dr. Nana Achiaa Ankrah who was crowned as the National FMCG SHERO of the Year 2024, dedicated the awards to all her cherished customers and hardworking team members for making this happen.

“I am very elated for this award and it serves as an encouragement to keep working harder by adding innovations to the goods produced by Arise Foods,” she highlighted.

On her part, these awards come as a compliment to the greatness of providing the best foods with the right organic nutrients for healthy living.

Dr. Ankrah reiterated Arise Foods’ commitment to continually provide consumers with the right nutrients in its products to help maintain a healthy immune system and also expressed gratitude to consumers for believing in the brand.

Dr. Ankrah admonished parents to be circumspect about the type of foods they give their children because it may have effects on the child’s growth and well-being.

“The food a child consumes could serve as either the safest and essential medicine for growth or could even be a slow poison,” she emphasised.

By Nii Arday Ankrah