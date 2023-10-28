ARIT Meets To Review Progress Of Appiatse Project, Phase 1&2

The Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team (ARIT) Chaired by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio has on Thursday, 26th October, 2023 met to review the phase one and phase two of the Appiatse Reconstruction project.

Discussing the first phase of the project which includes the core of the community that was razed by the explosion, Hon. Benito said per his last visit, he is impressed with the work so far but was quick to impress on the project consultants to hasten the process on completing the buildings and also to tidy up the site for a more presentable finished work during the Commissioning.

Delving into the second phase of the project, the Consultants for the reconstruction, AESL, presented a total costing of buildings slightly affected by the explosion which make up phase two. The team from AESL submitted individual costing of the buildings and their requirements to refurbish them.

Among other things the team also discussed, payment certificates from contractors, budget for rehabilitation of the phase two of the project and reviewed their last visit to the site.