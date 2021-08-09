Arizona Sonoran Announces AGM Results

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#arizona—Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging private US-based copper developer and producer, has released the voting results from its Annual General Meeting, held Thursday August 5, 2021.

A total of 32,897,620 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 67% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the business before the meeting, being the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company and the election of all director nominees as shown in the table below.

Director Percentage of Votes in Favour Votes Received in Favour David Laing 99.9% 32,889,287 George Ogilvie 100% 32,897,620 Alan Edwards 99.9% 32,889,287 Thom Boehlert 99.9% 32,889,287 Mark Palmer 99.9% 32,889,287

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (“ASCU”) objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer in the medium term with low operating costs, develop a project generating robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) and is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is managed by mining executives with extensive experience in mine operations and business, and that have a track record of strategically launching, operating, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

