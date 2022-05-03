Arizona Sonoran Receives DTC Eligibility of Common Shares

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASCU.TO #TSX—Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer, is pleased to announce that the Company has received Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility which facilitates settlement transfers and electronic clearing of ASCU common shares within the USA.

DTC eligibility enables a simplified process of trading and the transferring of shares, increasing liquidity within the USA due to the accelerated settlement period and expected reduction in costs to potential investors and brokers. DTC eligibility will give ASCU’s common shares access to a broader base of brokerage firms and institutions and in addition will increase the overall visibility of the Company.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a United States of America company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be DTC eligible.

ASCU will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol ASCU and on the OTCQX under the symbol ASCUF.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

