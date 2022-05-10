Arizona Sonoran Strengthens Management Team

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASCU.TO #TSX—Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer today announces it has increased the bench strength of its Operations Team in Arizona and the Toronto-based finance team. Both Dan Johnson, Project Manager and John Peterson, Senior Environmental Professional, are well-known and well-respected individuals with long careers in the Arizona mining industry, while Kevin Canario, Director of Finance has been a key member of mining finance teams as both an auditor and CFO.

ASCU has appointed the following:

Dan Johnson, P.E., R.G., RM-SME, Project Manager Dan has been in senior leadership roles for five recently constructed mining operations. He has also historically had senior management responsibilities for the engineering and construction of several other domestic and international mines, complementing the completion of the Pre-feasibility Study and the beginnings of the construction cycle of Cactus.

John Peterson as Senior Environmental Professional John joins from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and will be instrumental to the permitting process, while also freeing up time allowing Travis Snider, VP Sustainability and External Relations to focus solely on the Company’s ESG and the Net Zero Carbon Emissions Journey.

Kevin Canario, CPA, CA as Director of Finance Kevin joins with experience from varying finance and accounting leadership roles in the mining industry with a focus on financial reporting, treasury, corporate governance, risk management, and taxation overview. He will be a key addition to the Toronto finance team as ASCU moves through the Feasibility Studies and into project financing.



ASCU President and CEO, George Ogilvie commented “We welcome the new team members in anticipation of the engineering, procurement, construction and management stage of the Project’s development. These new positions are the first of several to set ourselves up for an effective evolution of the Cactus Mine through the technical studies, and towards the Project Financing post-construction decision. Onsite at Cactus, Dan and John both bring with them a deep knowledge and understanding of the copper industry, including permitting in Arizona, and the hydrological and engineering requirements of scaling to a large copper SX/EW operation.”

Dan Johnson, P.E., R.G., RM-SME, Project Manager



Mr. Johnson is a resident of Arizonan with over three decades of environmental management, hydrological engineering, and project management experience in the state’s mining industry. Most recently, Mr. Johnson was Vice-President and General Manager at Taseko’s Florence Copper Project, where he led the company’s environmental permitting, technical, construction and operational commissioning efforts with the support of the project team over a nine-year span. Prior to that, he was Technical Services and Environmental Manager/Director for projects in North America and Chile at QuadraFNX, and has held senior levels for Phelps Dodge, Freeport-McMoRan, Rio Tinto, and Montgomery Watson Harza. He currently sits on and is an elected officer of the Arizona Mining Association Board of Directors.

Dan is a graduate of the University of Arizona, and is a registered Geologist, Hydrologist, and Professional Engineer.

John Peterson, Senior Environmental Professional



Mr. Peterson has 37 years of experience working with environmental permitting, mining, groundwater development, environmental site assessment, environmental remediation, and federal Superfund site management. Most recently Mr. Peterson was a Project Manager with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality responsible for representing the State of Arizona’s interest in the cleanup and maintenance of several Arizona Superfund sites. Previously, Mr. Peterson worked in environmental consulting in multiple capacities; managing site assessment and cleanup of impacted sites throughout the United States; managing and training staff; performing hydrologic evaluation of aquifers; permitting including Aquifer Protection Permits; and, conducting groundwater resource and water supply studies for a major Arizona mining interest. Mr. Peterson’s clients have included the military, mining companies, and private enterprises.

John received a B.Sc. degree in Hydrology from the University of Arizona.

Kevin Canario, CPA, CA, Director of Finance



Mr. Canario has 15 years of accounting and finance experience in the mining industry working in both assurance and various leadership roles at TSX listed mining companies. Most recently, Kevin was the CFO of the Ore Group of companies leading the six entities through a transitionary period, and prior to that he was the Corporate Controller of the former Battle North Gold Corporation where he led the Company’s financial reporting and treasury functions. At Battle North Gold he was a key part of the team that prepared the feasibility study for the Company’s flagship asset, and he was intimately involved in numerous M&A initiatives. Prior to this, he was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations.

Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University, Ontario, Canada.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)



ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project the Company is also exploring on its 100% owned Park Salyer property that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

