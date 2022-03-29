Arizona Sonoran to Begin Trading Today on the OTCQX Under the Symbol ASCUF

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASCU #TSX—Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer, announces it has been qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ASCUF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company is currently applying for DTC eligibility to enable electronic trading, and will provide an update on the process in due course.

Nick Nikolakakis, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer commented, “We are pleased to now provide our current and potential shareholders, the opportunity to trade Arizona Sonoran shares on a US platform. This is another milestone completed by the team at Arizona Sonoran, enabling investors to participate in the advancement of our brownfield Cactus Mine Project, based in Arizona. The Company now has Blue Sky compliance in a majority of US states which improves our access to US-based Investment Advisors and investors seeking to increase their exposure to US-based Copper developers.”

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, develop the Cactus Project that could generate robust returns for investors, and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

