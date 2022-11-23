ArkAnona Ebusua advises people to stop buying Family land from unauthorised persons

The Arkoa Anona Ebusua of Asebu at Amantsindo, Central Region, has cautioned the public against land transactions on its family land with unauthorised persons.

It has also asked individuals and groups which had purchased land without the family’s knowledge to promptly approach it to facilitate a logical and peaceful resolution.

The family said it had all relevant documents and proof to their claim of title to its lands and would promptly prosecute all trespassers found culpable.

Ebusuapanyin Kojo Badu, speaking at a press conference in Accra, said the family had noted that some individuals and groups had trespassed the ancestral and traditional lands of Asebu Kingdom, including lands of the family and said such people should desist from the practice.

“We are by this forum issuing a notice to these individuals to desist from this practice and to follow due process in articulating any interest in land and its assignments at Asebu,” he said.