Arla Foods Commits to Enhancing Child Nutrition and Wellbeing

Arla Foods, producers of Dano Milk, has expressed commitment to contributing and promoting the nutritional and general wellbeing of children with the provision of its highly nutritious dairy milk.

Mr Wilson Agbeko, the Head of Marketing, Arla Foods, said the consumption of milk was necessary for every individual, due to its vitality, particularly for children, which would help in their growth and development.

He said this when the organisation donated Dano milk products, worth GHC 52,000, to the Pediatric Unit of the 37 Military Hospital, Accra, and some other health facilities including the Tema General Hospital.

The donation was in commemoration of this year’s World Milk Day, on the global theme: “Celebrating the vital role dairy plays in delivering quality nutrition to nourish the world.”

The World Milk Day was introduced in 2001 by the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and celebrated globally every year on June 1, to recognise the importance of milk in global nutrition.

The benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world, including how they have supported the livelihoods of one billion people.

Mr Agbeko said in view of the importance of milk in boosting the immune system of people, mostly children, the organisation deemed it necessary to partner the hospital, especially the Children’s Ward, to commemorate the World Milk Day.

“Milk is a nutrient dense product, aside from protein and calcium that take care of the muscles and the general well being, other nutrients such as vitamins A and B in milk also helps in boosting the immune system and promoting the well-being of consumers,” he said.

For those whose immune system might have gone down, Dano milk would help to replenish them with its top quality product to help boost the rate of children’s recovery process.

Mr Paul Dowuona, the Managing Director of Arla Foods, said milk had been a staple in the diets for generations with its rich nutrients and goodness and served as a symbol of nourishment, growth and vitality.

“It warms my heart to see the smiles on the faces of these young ones, and I am inspired by their strength and resilience,” he said.

“As we celebrate World Milk Day, let us continue to strive for a healthier tomorrow, where the nutritional benefits of milk are accessible to all, ensuring that every child can grow up strong and healthy.”

Mr Dowuona urged all to remember the power of the simple yet extraordinary beverage.

“ Let’s raise our glasses to a brighter future filled with health, happiness, and endless possibilities. Together, we can move towards a healthy tomorrow, one glass of milk at a time.”

Dr Sheila Asamoah-Okyere, the Acting Head of the Paediatric Unit, 37 Military Hospital, while commending the organisation for the support, said milk was an essential nutrition that children would need in their developmental stages.

“The gesture means a lot to us, we have so many children on the ward today, and for us it would help boost their appetite and health and we are very grateful,” she said.