Kingmakers and elders of Armaahman in the Upper West Akyeam district of the Eastern region have installed Dzasetse, Akwashongtse, and Shipi to work closely with Nii Armaah Kwaofio(I), the Paramount chief of Armaahman provide leadership and steer socio-cultural affairs of the area.

After careful traditional scrutiny, Nii Amarh Amartey I was selected as Dzasetse while Nii Amarkai Amartey I got the nod as Akwanshongtse.

Nii Atofio II, received an overwhelming endorsement from the kingmakers and elders as the Shipi of Armaahman.

Nii Armaah Kwaofio told NewsGhana in an interview that the selection of the above mentioned traditional leaders was crucial to help quicken the pace of development of the town and adjudicate on sociocultural issues.

Unity and hard work according to the paramount chief was key to the development of Armaanhan hence the need for his subjects to practice the above mentioned noble virtue to the core.

Commenting on the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections slated for December this year, Nii Armaah Kwaofio I said it is God who elects leaders, calling on all political parties to accept the outcome of the polls.

The ceremony was also used to celebrate the yam festival of the area. Seinye Atoba, the stool mother of Armaahman in her delivery said the festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Armaahman as a prelude to the famous Homowo festival of Ga-Dangme people.

Source: Adovor Nutifafa

