Armah Best optimistic his new single “My Time” will make an impact

Ghanian upcoming artiste Samuel Nii Armah Best is optimistic his new single “My Time” will make an impact on the market.

The song seeks to encourage all to remain hopeful for things would get better for them.

It talks about the need for people to motivate themselves to succeed, adding that all was not lost.

Armah Best said the message in the song was to tell the youth not to lose hope on the streets, adding that he was inspired by Shatta Wale and Black Sheriff to continue working hard to succeed.

The young upcoming musician started his career in 2021 and has promised to release an Extended Playlist (EP), by the middle of the year.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Armah said, the industry was difficult to penetrate, adding that a lot of underground artistes were striving for same attention with different strategies, but not successful.

“My past projects are my singles I released last year, and my performance at the “Afrochella Concert.

“I have also released a video, which is out now on youtube”, Armah Best said.

He advised the youth and upcoming musicians to always have a positive mind and attitude toward themselves and never to belittle what they can do.

Armah Best seeks to impact the youth to have a successful life through his lyrics.