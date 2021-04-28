Several prisoners awaiting trial in South Africa were freed by heavily armed assailants while on their way to their court hearings on Wednesday.

According to the police, nine of them were arrested again shortly afterwards, while 22 pre-trial detainees were still on the run.

The attack occurred on Wednesday morning close to the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, police said.

According to media reports, the five assailants were armed with Ak-47 automatic assault rifles and had attacked a van carrying a total of 45 prisoners.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.