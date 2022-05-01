Armed Forces And Other Security Services Hold Exercise Fast-Foot

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and other security services have held a joint exercise dubbed: “Fast Foot”.

As part of the exercise, personnel of the GAF, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service and the Ghana National Fire Service walked through some principal streets of Tamale township from the Jubilee Park and ended at the Northern Command Headquarters at the Nyohini Camp.

The exercise has been instituted by the Northern Command of the GAF to foster unity among all the security services in the country.

Colonel Worlanyo Agbebo, Command Operations Officer of the Northern Command, in an address, said the exercise was aimed at strengthening unity among security agencies in the region.

He said it was also an opportunity to assure members of the public that all the security services were ready to always protect them.

He added that the routine walk through the townships as part of the exercise was to draw the attention of criminals and offenders, making them conscious of their existence.

Colonel Agbebo noted that “The exercise used to be a tri-service thing; amongst the Military, Navy and Airforce but we realised we needed other security services to do our work.”

He said: “Exercise Fast-Foot under the Northern Command, although not a new event, was last held in 2018. We decided to hold it again this year since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.”

Captain Ebenezer Nsiah-Adomako, a health officer at the Northern Command Headquarters, said the exercise helped officers to keep fit as well as unified security personnel across the various security services.

He said they walked about nine kilometres without recording casualties, which was an indication of the fitness of personnel and their preparedness to secure the region.