Armed Forces Veterinary Clinic opened in Takoradi  

An Armed Forces Veterinary Clinic, furnished with modern equipment, has been commissioned at the Air Force Base in Takoradi to provide quality veterinary care services to pets and food animals owned by military personnel and civilians.

The facility, which has a laboratory, clinic, theatre, pharmacy and administrative offices, would augment efforts to conduct active surveillance, control and prevention of zoonotic diseases within and outside the 2 Garrison.

Air Commodore Godfried Sackey Parker, the Takoradi Air Force Base Commander, at a brief ceremony to commission the facility, said there was an increasing rate of animal ownership as pets and for food with changing patterns in zoonotic diseases.

That called for the institution of a more robust veterinary service that would help prevent the spread of such diseases to safeguard investments, he said.

“There is an upsurge in zoonotic diseases like influenza, anthrax, tuberculosis and rabies, with the risk of more crossing the borders into Ghana, that is why the veterinarian’s role in promptly identifying and preventing the spill over of these diseases into the human populace cannot be overemphasised,” Air Commodore Sackey-Parker said.

He said the Armed Forces Veterinary Services had evolved over the years from providing veterinary care for animals owned by military personnel to now include services to the public.

Brigadier General Raymond Ewusi, the Director-General of the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services (GAFMS), said the birth of the Veterinary Clinic was in response to the increasing need for veterinary services.

Similar projects would be implemented within the Central and Northern Commands of the Ghana Armed Forces, he said.

Brigadier Gen. Ewusi urged the staff to ensure they put the facility to good use to serve its purpose, while guaranteeing its longevity.

“Always remember that the health needs of our clients are our utmost priority and endeavour to complement the healthcare provisions of the GAFMS facilities as a holistic team,” he said.

Dr David Rodgers, Officer In Charge of the Armed Forces Veterinary Services, expressed gratitude to the GAFMS and the Takoradi Air Force Base Command for their support in ensuring the project came into fruition.

He indicated that the facility would serve as a base to augment the efforts of the 2 Garrison Medical Receptions and other stakeholders in the fight against zoonosis in Takoradi.

“There is no doubt that the pioneering staff would prove themselves capable and contribute effectively to the One Health Vision of GAFMS, while providing excellent veterinary care in Takoradi”.