Armed Gangs Overrun Forests, Foresters Demand Action

Heavily armed illegal miners have seized control of 44 forest reserves across Ghana, prompting the Ghana Institute of Foresters to call for immediate government intervention.

In a recent press release, GIF President Abukari Nantogmah Attah warned that gangs—some reportedly backed by foreign mercenaries—are outgunning forestry personnel and threatening nearby communities.

Attah revealed that the situation has escalated to violence, citing a near‑fatal attack on a Rapid Response Team member in the Offin Shelterbelt Forest Reserve. “Our forest guards are outgunned and outnumbered,” he stated, adding that clashes between rival gangs could turn entire villages into collateral damage.

The crisis has been fuelled by Legislative Instrument 2462, which permits state‑sanctioned mining in protected forests. GIF insists the law contravenes the 1927 Forest Act’s mandate to preserve reserves for water protection, biodiversity and climate stability, and demands its immediate repeal.

As an alternative, the Institute proposes a new framework that would allow only deep‑cast mining, ban all surface and alluvial operations, and exclude water‑source forests entirely. It also urges deployment of military forces to dismantle the armed camps and safeguard forestry staff, arguing that existing law‑enforcement resources are insufficient.

Unchecked mining, GIF warns, risks irreversible damage to Ghana’s natural heritage, imperilling cocoa farms, water supplies and the long‑term health of forest ecosystems. Forest reserves, Attah emphasised, “are not mining concessions—they are a lifeline for future generations.”

The clash between conservation and extractive interests underscores a broader governance challenge. As Ghana seeks to balance economic development with environmental stewardship, the fate of its forest reserves will hinge on political will, interagency coordination and genuine commitment to sustainable resource management. Ensuring that policy reforms are accompanied by robust enforcement will be critical to protecting both livelihoods and the nation’s ecological legacy.

Read the statement in full below: