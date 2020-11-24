A group of armed people attempted to break into the headquarters of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Monday, but were prevented after guards received reinforcements.

The corporation said armed people in vehicles approached the head offices in the capital, Tripoli, without identifying the group.

They caused chaos outside the offices and tried to break into the outer fence to reach the buildings, the NOC said in a statement.

Reinforcements were called in, and the armed groups were pushed away without any damage or casualties.

“A Senior Official of the NOC received threats this morning, which could be related to the incident,” the statement added.

The attempt took place shortly after the NOC said it will not transfer revenues to the central bank, citing lack of transparency.

It also comes after last week’s UN-brokered talks aimed to unify forces that protect oil facilities.

Oil production was halted for nine months, as forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar shut down oilfields and terminals to put pressure on their rivals, the Tripoli-based government recognised by the United Nations. They lifted the blockade in September.

Libya has been in turmoil since long-time ruler Moamer Gaddafi was toppled in 2011. The country became a proxy battleground for rival forces and foreign powers have been drawn into the conflict.