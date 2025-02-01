Armed Military Men in Mufti Storm Former Presidential Aide Lord Commey’s Residence, Seize Vehicles

In a shocking late-night operation, armed military personnel dressed in civilian clothing stormed the private residence of Lord Commey, former Director of Operations at the Presidency and a prominent member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The incident, which occurred at 10 pm on January 31, 2025, has raised serious questions about the rule of law and the use of state power against private citizens.

The unidentified military men arrived at Commey’s residence in a towing vehicle with registration number GW 4876-24. They claimed to be on a mission to seize six vehicles allegedly belonging to the government. Eyewitnesses reported that the armed men, despite the presence of police officers, insisted on towing the vehicles away, creating a tense atmosphere that drew curious onlookers to the scene.

Lord Commey, who was not present during the initial invasion, was contacted and rushed to his property. Upon arrival, he reportedly handed over the keys to the vehicles in question, allowing the military men to proceed with their operation. However, the circumstances surrounding the raid remain murky, with no clear indication of who authorized the operation or why it was conducted under the cover of night.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, particularly given Commey’s high-profile status as a leading member of the opposition NPP. Critics have questioned whether the raid was politically motivated, especially in the absence of a clear explanation from government or military authorities. The use of armed military personnel in civilian attire to carry out such an operation has also drawn condemnation, with many calling for transparency and accountability.

This is not the first time Ghana has witnessed controversial actions involving state security forces, but the brazen nature of this incident has reignited debates about the misuse of power and the need to protect the rights of private citizens. The timing of the raid, coupled with Commey’s political affiliation, has fueled speculation about possible political undertones, though no evidence has been presented to substantiate such claims.

As the story unfolds, Ghanaians are demanding answers. Who ordered the operation? On what grounds were the vehicles seized? And why was such a heavy-handed approach deemed necessary? These are just some of the questions that remain unanswered, leaving room for skepticism and concern.

For now, Lord Commey has not made any public statements regarding the incident, but the event has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the already tense political landscape. As investigations—if any—proceed, the public will be watching closely to see whether this incident is an isolated case or a sign of deeper systemic issues within the country’s governance and security apparatus.

In a democracy, the rule of law must prevail, and the rights of citizens, regardless of their political affiliations, must be safeguarded. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accountability and transparency in maintaining public trust in state institutions.