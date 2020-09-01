Two armed robbers have attacked a mobile money vendor at Yendi and took away from him GHC5,300.00

The incident happened at Balogu North, a suburb of Yendi, around 18:30GMT on Monday, August 31.

According to Mr Baba Sulemana, 30 years, Agent of TA-HA Enterprise Money Transfer, one of the robbers, wearing a face mask, entered the container with a knife and a shocker and asked him to kneel down and show him where the money was.

Mr Baba said he showed him a drawer where GH₵1,000.00 was kept and when he opened the drawer and removed the money, he asked him to show him where the rest of the money was and he showed him a bag, which contained GH₵4,000.00 and he took it and another GH₵300.00 bringing the total amount to GH₵5,300.00.

He said he was only left with GH₵36.00.

Mr Baba said immediately he (robber) took the bag, he was joined by his other colleague robber, who was standing outside the container wearing a crashed helmet, he removed an AK47 riffle and started firing and they took off on their motorbike.

He indicated that when the people around started running, a bullet hit one 51 year old Mr Awolu Zakaria.

He said the robbers bolted before the Police arrived.

Mr Zakaria was rushed to the Yendi Municipal Hospital where he is responding to treatment.