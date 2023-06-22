Armed robbers shoot and kill police officer

The police have issued a strong warning to the criminals responsible for the fatal shooting of an officer in Ablekuma on Thursday, June 22.

Reports say the officer was shot multiple times at close range while accompanying a bullion van on security duty.

This tragic incident took place following an attempted robbery at the Star Oil Filling Station in the suburb of Ablekuma Fan Milk, located in Accra.

The four robbers allegedly trailed the bullion van, which had gone to refuel at the fuel station, leading to the shootout.

In a statement, the police declared a manhunt for the gang of four robbers involved in the attack on the bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk.

They also expressed their condolences and solidarity with the family of the deceased officer and all members of the Police Service.