Armed Robbery in Wenchi Ends in Fatal Shootout with Police

An armed robbery in Awisa, a suburb of Wenchi in Ghana’s Bono Region, ended in a deadly confrontation with police on the early morning of Saturday, 28 December.

At approximately 3:40 am, police officers on routine patrol were alerted to an ongoing robbery along the Awisa Cemetery Road.

A gang of four armed men had ambushed passengers traveling in a Sprinter bus and a Yutong bus, stealing valuables from the terrified commuters. When police officers arrived at the scene, the robbers opened fire, leading to a violent exchange of gunfire.

During the shootout, one of the suspects was fatally shot, while the remaining members of the gang fled into nearby bushes, taking advantage of the darkness. A subsequent search of the area revealed a locally made single-barrel gun, a student bag containing two Itel mobile phones, a power bank, six BB cartridges, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The body of the deceased suspect was transported to the mortuary, while the police continue their efforts to apprehend the remaining robbers. The Wenchi Police have yet to release additional information but have expressed their commitment to tracking down the rest of the gang members and bringing them to justice.