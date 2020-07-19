Armenia on Sunday reported 415 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total number to 34,877, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

Data from the center showed that 171 more patients have recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,294.

Meanwhile, ten people died in the period, raising the death toll to 641.

The center said over 146,717 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the country reported its first case on March 1. Enditem

