Armenia’s Pashinyan designated prime minister after June election win

Nikol Pashinyan was on Monday once again designated Armenia’s next prime minister, following his party’s win in elections six weeks ago.

Armenian President Armen Sargsyan officially appointed him to the job he has been holding in acting capacity after Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won 53.9 per cent of the vote in June’s snap elections.

Pashinyan now has 15 days to form a new government Pashinyan, who has been prime minister of the ex-Soviet republic since 2018, had called the elections early under pressure from the opposition.

Several parties blamed the premier for a defeat – including loss of territory and many deaths – last year at Azerbaijan’s hands after a fight for control of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

More than 6,500 were killed during the fighting and Armenia lost control of large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.

The agreement to halt fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict came into force on November 9, after a 44-day war.