Armstrong-Mortagbe advises WPL clubs to commit to their sponsorship agreements

Mr. Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe Former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak FC, has advised Women’s Premier League (WPL) clubs in Ghana to ensure that their side of sponsorship agreements are fully executed.

This he said would strengthen the marketability of the clubs and help improve the quality of the league.

Mr. Armstrong-Mortagbe made this statement at the mentorship workshops organised by Betway, the official development partner of the WPL.

He argued that failure on the part of clubs to live up to their obligations under sponsorship agreements had discouraged some potential sponsors from supporting clubs not just in the WPL, but in other football leagues in the country and across the continent.

“Many times, when people talk sponsorships, they think it’s about a gift, but there is no company that is coming to give you a gift,” Mr. Armstrong-Mortagbe said. “They come in because they expect a benefit – they expect something in return.”

He added: “When in need of the sponsorship, we are quick to go, write a proposal, talk nice, show sponsors the benefits and promises, including adverts and then when the sponsorship is given the clubs go to sleep instead. There have been so many cases on various occasions where some sponsors have to engage agencies to make sure that the benefits that were promised in the sponsorship proposal are delivered”.

He stressed that the attractiveness of the WPL in the future would largely be dependent on the commitment the clubs would show towards the fulfilment of their obligations under sponsorship contracts.

General Manager in charge of digital platforms and news at Media General, Mr. Michael Oti-Adjei, speaking on the use of social media for branding and engagement, pointed out that clubs need to employ professionals to manage their social media platforms.

He submitted that a well-crafted social media presence is very necessary in these modern times for sustaining the image and popularity of football clubs, making them attractive to potential sponsors and enhancing engagement with fans.

“Every football club must be where their fans are. Whether you know them individually or not. There so many people sitting on social media. Your fans automatically sit there,” he said, urging clubs to develop content strategies that help to engage with the fans.

On his part, Ashley Kotzin, the Founder of ForwardZone, South Africa’s premier football management company, implored club marketers to work hard to fulfil their roles in the development of the game.

“The importance of sports marketing is that it allows companies to promote directly to a primary target audience, a captive audience and stand out from the clutter of traditional advertising. And sports is a good opportunity for great marketing campaigns because generally what it does is that it helps brands align and be involved with sports, which is a particularly powerful passion point for so many people,” he noted.

A presenter on South Africa’s SuperSport, Julia Stuart, delivered an illustrative lecture on brands and brands building.

She advised football managers and players to build consistent brands across all media platforms – mainstream and digital. She urged the clubs to help their players to polish up their personal brands, defining personal branding as “the practice of marketing people and their careers as brands”.

Ms. Stuart explained that keeping a good public profile is imperative to attract investors and recognisable brands to sponsor sporting activities.

She cited English Premier League (EPL) footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jack Grealish and American professional tennis player Serena Williams as some of the world’s leading athletes with good sponsorship deals to buttress her point.

The workshop was attended by managers and coaches in two location in Accra and Kumasi, linked up by video conferencing facilities. They received both virtual and in-person lessons on the use of various strategies to promote and market their clubs.