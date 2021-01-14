The Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) is set to hold its first media seminar for Journalists on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

The event which would be held virtually via zoom would talk about the Rules and Regulations governing the sport as well as some terminologies used in the sport to help the media in their reportage.

This maiden seminar is being organized by the Media Committee of AFA chaired by former Press Officer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade and with support from the Executive Board and members of the federation.

According to the Chairman, the Resource Person for the Seminar is the Technical Director of the African Armwrestling, Nasr Yousef from Cairo, Egypt with assistance from the Technical Department of AFA.

Mr. Adade explained that “just like any other sport, armwrestling has grown over the years and there had been some changes with the rules of the game therefore it was time for the media to come to terms with the new rules and regulations.”

He added that the seminar was also aimed at whipping the interest of the media across the continent hence the addition of the terminologies and other technical education to help the media in their reportage.

He called on the media to look out for other exciting event from the Media Committee to make the sport visible and also attractive.

The former Press Officer urged the media to take advantage of the seminar to increase their knowledge in sports.