

Mr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum Vice President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation has won the Most Respected Chief Executive Officer (CEO) award at the 2020 Industry Awards in Accra.

Mr. Addo-Agyekum the CEO of Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd, was presented with a plaque, citation and a certificate at the awards gala at the Movenpic Hotel.

He was voted the most respected CEO in the Pharmacy category for the 2020 Ghana Industry CEO award having obtained the highest number of votes in his category.

In all, about 644 CEOs were shortlisted for the public voting exercise covering the various sectors.

Mr. Addo-Agyekum is the founder and CEO of Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited.

Through his leadership and foresight the company has since grown and is one of the most respected pharmaceutical companies in Ghana with over 38 efficacious, available, affordable and accessible branded generic pharmaceutical products registered with the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority.

Driven by professionalism and excellence, Mr. Addo-Agyekum has over the period become a strong persona in the pharmaceutical industry and made his mark by contributing in diverse ways to the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana.

He is currently the Co-Vice Chairman of the newly constituted Board of Directors of the Africa Pharmaceutical Distribution Association.

He is a Founding Member and National Executive Council Member of the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana.

He is also the Chairman of the Global Fund Initiative of the Private Sector Co-payment Mechanism for Malaria management in Ghana, a Member of the Ghana National Medicines Pricing Committee of the Ministry of Health, Member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Member of Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, Member of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Member of the Suhyen Citizens Association and has led his company to win several corporate and institutional awards.

Prior to the establishment of Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited, Mr Addo-Agyekum worked at Kama Health Services Limited for 19 years. He joined Kama as a pharmacist and rose through the ranks and became the Managing Director of Kama Health Services and General Manager of the Kama Group. Whiles at Kama, he extended the reach of the Kama Group pharma business to the northern and southern sectors of the country and led the organisation to become a Ghana Club 100 Company.

The 2020 Ghana Industry CEOs award is the third of an annual awards scheme aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding chief executives in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors. Eligible awardees include CEOs of both private and public sector corporations and institutions.