Army and Police Ladies win massive in HAG League Week Two Competition

The Ghana Armed Forces and Police Ladies team won big in their week two Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) league matches played at the Burma Camp Handball Court on Saturday.

Army Ladies scored Navy Ladies 32-21 while Police Ladies defeated Air Force Ladies 28-26 and Cantonment Ladies humble Kasland Ladies 12-9 goals.

However, on the Men’s teams, Police scored Air Force 27-23, Army drew with Navy 28-28 goals and Cantonment beat Kasland Men 22-21 goals.

Speaking with the GNA Sports, Latifa Larley captain for the Police Ladies team expressed her excitement for their win.

She said, “it is the beginning of the league so we are determined to start it well, we thank God for the win, we have to keep on training so that we can win our next games.”

“It wasn’t an easy game because our opponents are very good, and everyone is here for a win and I think we were the better side that is why we won.”